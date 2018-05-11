Chiefs wary of wounded DeMbare

BULAWAYO Chiefs expect a tough match when they confront a wounded Dynamos in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match on Sunday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Technical analyst Thulani Sibanda said that Dynamos’s poor start to the season will not fool them into believing that they will have it all easy.

Considering that Dynamos have a new coach in place, following the appointment of Biggie Zuze, albeit on a temporary basis, Chiefs don’t quite know what to expect.

Zuze fills in the coaching post after Lloyd Mutasa was reassigned.

The Glamour Boys have only won two matches in 10 games, with five draws and after losing their third game of the season they decided to part ways with Mutasa.

“Dynamos have a new coach and most probably they have new ideas. It is never easy when you play a team like Dynamos,” Sibanda said.

“It is definitely going to be a tough game. If my boys lose they would have lost because Dynamos are good and not because of stage fright, but we will put up a fight. I think with the number of games that we have played, my boys have surpassed that stage, where we could succumb to stage-fright.”

It will be Dynamos’ second visit to Bulawayo this year after they lost their first game to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

Their multitude of fans are expected to throng Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday as their side start on new page with Zuze, but Sibanda said despite the possibility of missing Farau Matare, Perfect Chikwende and Kundishora Chakunyuka, the topflight debutants would not intimidated.

“We will ignore the surroundings and concentrate on what is at stake,” he said.

