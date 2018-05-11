Poverty pushes man to steal peanut butter

AN insatiable appetite for peanut butter has landed a 41-year-old Mutare man in trouble after he was recently caught stealing the foodstuff from a local supermarket.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Cryston Manyore on Wednesday left the court in stitches after he confessed that poverty pushed him to steal a 375ml bottle of peanut butter valued at $1,69 to feed his family.

Mutare magistrate Lazarus Murendo ordered him to pay $20 fine or serve a custodial sentence of one week for the offence.

“My lord it’s a sign of poverty. l wanted to use the peanut butter for cooking, l have a wife and three children,’’ Manyore said.

The magistrate could not hold his laughter joining those in the gallery.

According to prosecutor Fletcher Karombe on Tuesday, the convict entered TM Supermarket, 2018 and took one kg of salt and a 375ml bottle of peanut butter.

Manyore hid the peanut butter in his jacket and proceeded to a point of exit without paying. He was arrested by the informant who searched him and recovered the peanut butter .