Zuze’s Biggie dream

AFTER living in the shadows of Moses Chunga and Lloyd Mutasa as an assistant coach, Biggie Zuze has finally lived his dream of coaching his boyhood club Dynamos.

Zuze was appointed head coach on an interim basis following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa on Tuesday over a string of poor results that saw Dynamos win just two of their first 10 matches in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this term.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

It is believed that, while Zuze captains the ship Dynamos are searching for a substantive coach to take over.

This is the first time that Zuze steps into the leadership of the technical team despite a couple of stints at the club.

The former Triangle coach assisted Chunga together with David George in 2004, having worked with the team’s juniors before that.

He then left to coach in Division One league before stints with Monomotapa and Triangle, where he was assistant coach and the head coach for both clubs.

He had been lined up to be assistant coach to Kalisto Pasuwa at Dynamos, but the deal fell through at the last minute in unclear circumstances.

But last year, Mutasa roped in Zuze as his assistant.

However, his big dream has always been to coach the Glamour Boys and after he was asked to take over from Mutasa who was reassigned to the ceremonial position of technical director after a difficult start to the campaign, it has provided him with a window of opportunity to prove himself.

Although the club leadership has said they are looking for a substantive coach, Zuze is not seeing his temporary role as one of holding fort but a chance for him to prove that the Dynamos hierarchy should look no further as he can deliver.

Zuze told reporters he was happy to finally realise his dream of coaching Dynamos.

He said his ambition was to try and win all the remaining matches starting with an away trip to Bulawayo Chiefs at the weekend.

“It’s a very big responsibility (coaching Dynamos). You see this is one of those opportunities that come once in a life time. I have been hoping to coach Dynamos. I appreciate and the only thing now is to try my best,” the interim Dynamos mentor said.

“Personally, I would want to win all the games that we are going to play, that’s what we are here for. I want to remain cool, take the boys, show them the way we want to play and am hoping for the best.”

Zuze said that he is impressed by the positive attitude among the players as he tries to do things his own way.

“It’s looking good, you can see the zeal of wanting to change things is there and it is just unfortunate where we are coming from (the dismissal of Mutasa) and with all things that have happened. I think the biggest job now is to psyche up the players and focus on the job that is at hand, especially against Bulawayo Chiefs,” he said.

“But we suffered a few injuries from the Harare City game, James Marufu has a shoulder injury, Obey pulled a muscle and I don’t think they can make it.

“Looking at the guys we have here, I think we have good replacements for them and we just hope for the best knowing what is at stake. We just need to move forward and look at how best we can handle the situation especially against Bulawayo Chiefs.”

Dynamos are in 12th position on the league table with nine points from 10 matches and need a victory against the Bulawayo side if they are to pull away from the bottom of the league table and challenge for honours.

