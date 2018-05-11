Timmy in graduation exhibition

COMEDIAN Timothy Tapfumaneyi of the Timmy naBhonzo drama series is set to celebrate his attainment of a Master of Business Administration by hosting an exhibition at Old Hararians Sports Club.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Tapfumaneyi said this was a milestone achievement for him having started off as a gardener at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation with only three ‘O’ Level passes.

He said the development, hover, presented a bittersweet moment following the death of his long-time friend and partner, Lawrence “Mdhara Bhonzo” Simbarashe.

“This week, I experienced two different things, sadness and happiness. I lost my mentor Mdhara Bhonzo and the happy side is that on Saturday I will be having my graduation celebration. I have decided to celebrate the attainment of my masters degree with the Zimbabwe Open University in a very unique way, by hosting an exhibition,” he said.

Tapfumaneyi said there has been a positive response from the companies he approached and 11 of them, including ZOU, will be exhibiting.

“So far we have about 11 companies including Pumpkin Hotel, Floyd-Floyd Panel Beaters.”

The comic actor first obtained three ‘O’ Levels at Glen Norah High School and got a job as a gardener at the ZBC, during which he did other subjects through correspondence until he got a full ‘O’ Level certificate with Crescent Independent College in 1989.

His promotion from a gardener to a messenger and teaboy saw him then occupying the position of programme compiler at the then Radio 3 library following an internal advertisement.

He proceeded to Harare Polytechnic were he attained a Higher National Diploma in Library And Information Science. Afterwards, he attained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies and MBA with ZOU.

