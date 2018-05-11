Tourism players get 5% salary increment

TOURISM players have been awarded a 5% salary increment, housing and transport allowance hikes across the board, the National Employment Council (NEC) for the tourism industry has revealed.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

A statement released on Wednesday showed that housing allowance went up from $47 to $57 and transport from $37 to $40, with the lowest paid in grade 1 who were earning $259,62 now getting $273

Employers’ Association for Tourism and Safari Operators president, Clement Mukwasi, also representing NEC, confirmed the development, saying all parties were in agreement.

“The salary negotiations were concluded on May 9 after two months of consultations between employers and employees,” he said.

“The two had varying positions, but on Wednesday, there was consensus on 5% increase across all grades and across all sectors on the basic salary.

“There was also a further increase of 6% on the transport and accommodation allowance.”

Mukwasi said it was further agreed that the increment would be backdated to March.

“The new salaries take effect from March 1, 2018. The 5% hike is inflation-related … and at the same time, the industry has to make sure that their decision is tangent with international best practices.

He said companies can go beyond the prescribed figures as what was agreed on was just the minimum increase.

Last year, workers in the tourism sector were awarded a minimum increment of $6 or a 1,5%, with industry players saying the increase was informed by three factors — the stability of the industry, inflation rate and current basic salaries.

Like this: Like Loading...