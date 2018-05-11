Dominant Williams takes Swazi Open lead

GOLFER Mark Williams took a commanding six shot lead after the second round of the Investec Swazi Open after carding a five-under par round of 67 at Royal Swazi Country Club yesterday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

After starting the day two shots of the lead, the Zimbabwean put up another solid performance, raking seven birdies against just two bogeys for a 36 tally of 27 points in the Modified Stableford format of the tournament.

The Modified Stableford scoring system means five points can be won for an eagle, two for a birdie and a point is lost for a bogey and three for a double or worse.

Williams, who is searching for his second Sunshine Tour victory, will begin the third round, six shots clear of chasing pack of South African quarter of Hennie du Plessis, Jean Hugo, Andre Nel and Oliver Bekker.

It was also another good day in the office for Zimbabwean rookie Ben Follet-Smith, who remained within touching distance of the leading pack after finishing the second round in a tie for eighth position on 18 points.