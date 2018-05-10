One nation, one people, one voice

Victoria Ruzvidzo In Focus

It is not everyday that you get a senior politician of an opposition party speaking glowingly about the new dispensation and the need for investors to take up opportunities now and not wait for the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The narrative from that corner has been one that goes against Government and national interest at large.

I was therefore pleasantly surprised a few days ago by City of Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni of the opposition MDC-T when he spoke positively about the new dispensation, inviting investors from China to come to Zimbabwe immediately.

He even warned investors that they would lose out on opportunities if they delayed in expressing their interest. Ordinarily, he would have been expected to use the platform to denigrate President Mnangagwa and his Government, rubbishing all efforts to restore the economy.

But Cllr Manyenyeni went against the grain as he addressed the Fourth China-Africa Local Government Forum in Beijing, China.

Pardon my being surprised but the truth is that we have over the years grown to know that the opposition, not just the MDC-T, does not have anything good to say about Government’s efforts. If anything, it goes out of its way to undermine any programmes by Government.

So for the Harare Mayor to have excellently and eloquently narrated developments back home and urging investors to move with speed is most welcome. This is the kind of mindset that Zimbabwe needs at this juncture.

This is the attitude that says we have differences back home on the political front but when it comes to our country we speak with one voice. We present a united front because the national interest is at stake.

“The country is currently operating under a mantra of ‘We are open for business’. What that means is that the country that has been forgotten about, that has been avoided for reasons political, is now saying to the world come and talk to us, come and work with us; let’s do things together,” said Cllr Manyeneni.

“… The new President (Mnangagwa) has worked on a scheme to make Zimbabwe more attractive. He is engaging outwardly for new partnerships, new opportunities. He is sending the message of Zimbabwe is open for business. What that actually means on the ground is that certain of our processes have been unattractive to business.

“The country has the land, hardworking people, favourable weather conditions, among other characteristics; hence those who intended to invest after the elections could find themselves behind the boat,” he said.

More than 400 participants – including Heads of State and local government leaders from African countries and China, as well as representatives from business and commerce attended the forum.

This made his address even more profound because he was not talking just to potential Chinese investors but to Africa and the rest of the world. This is what we call true patriotism. You do not have to be Siamese twins to operate at the same wavelength when it comes to promoting Zimbabwe.

The Mayor even assured his audience that the country was expeditiously addressing the bottlenecks that had compromised the country’s ease of doing business envoronment.

“We have been bureaucratic, we have been very slow, we have not operated at the pace that some of our potential investors would like us to operate at.

“There is a lot of energy towards the improvement of business processes, the ease of doing business, our ability to transact, to initiate, process and conclude business transactions. We are seeing a lot more improvement, a lot more focus in that area,” he said.

It is allowed, particularly in politics, to view things differently. Politics feeds on such. There is a whole list of ideologies and other beliefs that politicians can incline towards but national interest should be the overriding principle.

What do we seek to achieve as a country? What do we need to get there? The country needs to be working in sync in this regard. Discord only produces regressive forces that consume everyone, whether opposition or ruling party, hence the need to work in harmony where the future of the country is at stake.

Indeed, we are in election mode, with only a few weeks to go to the harmonised elections and it’s now dog eat dog but we should be careful not to eat our country in the process. People during this period should generally be excused for fighting each other viciously but there is a limit to what we should say or do.

We should always be alive to the need to keep the country intact. Anything that threatens our very livelihood should find no place in our conduct.

I want to believe that is what was in Mayor Manyenyeni’s mind when he stood up to make his presentation. He took off his political spectacles and made a conscious decision to fight for his country regardless.

Many among us need to take a leaf from this.

This country requires such selfless determination to overcome the present economic challenges. It needs serious team players who do not have a penchant to score own goals all the time but who stand in defence of the national interest. Fighting can always happen behind the scenes but only if it is purposed to bring about a better Zimbabwe.

Even during campaigns for high office there is no need for political leaders to speak factually and positively about our country. Everyone should buy into the national vision of getting the economy back on track. There is no excuse for seeking favour or attention at the expense of our country’s greater good.

Putting up a united front before investors and other interested parties yields results from which we all benefit regardless of political persuasion.

Zimbabwe desperately needs to get out of the current quagmire and the earlier we all realise this the better for us.

Let me conclude this piece with these pithy quotations:

No person, no place, no thing has any power over us for “we” are the only thinkers in our mind. When we create peace and harmony and balance in our minds, we will find it in our lives. – Louise L. Hay.

***

It is the harmony of the diverse parts, their symmetry, their happy balance. In a word, it is all that into order, all that gives unity, that permits us to see clearly and to comprehend at once both the ensemble and the details. – Henri Poincare.

***

To survive in peace and harmony, united and strong, we must have one people, one nation, one flag. – Pauline Hanson.

In God I Trust!

