International engineering firm to investigate Plumtree High fire

Richard Muponde, Plumtree Correspondent.

PLUMTREE High Old Boys known as the Prunitians have engaged an international engineering company to conduct independent investigations into the cause of the fire which gutted a hostel at the school last month.

The move was in preparation of commencing repairs on the monumental double storey, Lloyd hostel which was razed by fire to a shell in an inferno which lasted five hours.

Last week, the Prunitians launched a fund “Rebuild Lloyd Fund” to buy material to refusbhsih the hostel but they said were worried with the inconclusive investigations by the police after the fire was declared ‘arson’.

The Prunitians spokesperson, Mr Roy Tapela has confirmed the new development but did not mention the name of the company.

“I confirm that we have contracted an independent international engineering firm to conduct our own independent assessment on the damages at Lloyd hostel so that we can decide what to do. Unfortunately they can’t do much until the debris has been removed. I guess it can’t be removed until the alleged arson investigations are complete. Police are taking their time as well,” said Mr Tapela.

However, Matabeleland police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele yesterday said he would check on the outcome of police investigations.

“It’s unfortunate the police bosses in Plumtree were kept busy somewhere, will try to get full details tomorrow,” said Insp Ndebele.

A Zesa report ruled out an electrical fault confirming fears by the school authorities who suspected theft and arson.

The burning of the hostel left 120 A Level pupils shelter less on return for the second term.

Accommodation situation was dire at Plumtree High School as the returning A Level pupils arrived to find their hostel a shell and had to be squeezed into their junior’s hostels.

Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director, Mr Lifias Masukume on Monday confirmed the problem, but was quick to say no pupil was going to be left with no accommodation as measures had been put in place to accommodate all.

“You want me to comment on what you saw? Isn’t you are there and close to the school? However we are aware of the burning of the hostel and efforts are being made to find resources to refurbish the building. I want to assure you that no returning pupil will be left without accommodation as measures have been put in place to see that all the pupils get accommodation on their return,” said Mr Masukume-@richardmupond

