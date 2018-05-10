JUST IN: Open up for business – Local authorities urged

Vincent Gono in Nkayi

LOCAL authorities in the country have been challenged to open themselves up for business opportunities presented by a changed economic operating environment brought by the new political dispensation hinged on removal of all bureaucratic bottlenecks that choked investment and adopting a culture of zero tolerance to corruption.

In an interview on the sidelines of the installation of chief Nkalakatha in Nkayi on Wednesday, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo called on all the 92 local authorities in the country to align themselves with the new way of promoting the ease of doing business.

He said they should use the resources at their disposal to lure investors in the different sectors of the economy under their jurisdiction.

“The message from President Emmerson Mnangagwa is very clear. The country is open for business but the country is made up of local authorities that should be innovative enough to do everything that creates an enabling environment for business to thrive.

“Right from tourism, mining, agriculture and any other business that you can think of, the local authorities are involved. In fact they are the ones who own all that because those resources are within their areas of influence.

“Even those that have no tourist attractions, mining or timber, they have the land and there is no resource that is more important than land. Therefore there is absolutely no excuse whatsoever in the failure by local authorities to utilise the chance presented and come up with solid economic fruits,” he said.

Minister Moyo added that the Government was working on removing all bureaucratic bottlenecks that existed before that made investment strenuous and a seemingly painful process.

“The Government has removed a lot of red tape to investment and has laid a red carpet for investors and those that are serious are taking up the opportunities. Our local authorities should not be found wanting in marketing themselves to potential investors,” he added.

He also urged a culture of zero tolerance to corruption among all local authorities in the country saying corruption was a terrible disabler in attracting investment.

Presenting the country as a serious investment destination had been President Mnangagwa’s mantra ever since he assumed office in November last year and the results of his engagement policy has been bearing fruits as there are a number of investors that have expressed interest in doing business in the country.

The previous political administration was accused of having adopted a culture of fleecing investors where they were asked to part with large sums of money if they wanted to invest in certain sectors of the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...