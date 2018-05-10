Gumbo to brief Parliament on the dualisation of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu road today

Dr Joram Gumbo

Transport Minister Joram Gumbo will brief Parliament today on the state of the dualisation of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu road which was commissioned by then President Robert Mugabe in May last year but has not taken off yet.

The dualisation was awarded to a Chinese company, China Harbour Engineering Company and was to be financed by Austrian company Geiger International.

The $1 billion project was commissioned at Chaka Growth Point in Chirumhanzu.

During his visit to China last month President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his cabinet was cancelling the contract because there had been no progress but was warned that this could cost the government dearly.

There have been conflicting statements since then with some reports saying the financing company Gieger had been given 60 days to get the project into gear.

Gumbo was asked to set the record straight in Parliament yesterday but promised to make a ministerial statement today since Parliament had requested that he make a statement before it adjourned to 8 May.

Source: Insider

