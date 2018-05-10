Government urged to fund cancer fight

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry, yesterday challenged the government to channel more resources towards fighting cancer, including providing free medication, as most cancer patients could not afford the high treatment costs.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Speaking at One Commando Barracks in Harare on the sidelines of a church service for the late wife of Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson, Colonel Overson Mugwisi, Chiwenga suggested that some of the funds raised through the Aids Levy be used to fight the disease.

Mugwisi’s wife died of cancer.

“Cancer has become the biggest killer of people today. As a nation, we are not doing much about the people affected by cancer. We are just watching them die and it’s not fair. I would like to call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take a look on this, review the Aids Levy and possibly assist cancer victims with half of it,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone will complain because the number of deaths against Aids and HIV related diseases compared to cancer is just a fraction. A couple of years ago, I once proposed to (Health and Child Care minister David) Parirenyatwa that since cancer had become the biggest killer of our people today, it would make sense that the Aids Levy is split half and half with cancer patients.

“I think it fell on deaf ears since nothing has been done. We hear of it now and nothing has been implemented.”

Marry, the leader of Mushamukadzi Charitable Foundation, said there was need to join hands and put minds together in the fight against cancer.

She said Mushamukadzi Charitable Foundation will host its annual charity golf day and dinner on May 26 to raise funds for cancer awareness programmes.

