Kombi accident kills pupil

A SECONDARY school pupil died on the spot yesterday while six others were seriously injured in an accident involving a hired commuter omnibus ferrying pupils to Southlea Park.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Traffic police spokesperson, Inspector Tigere Chigome confirmed that a commuter omnibus carrying 23 passengers — 21 pupils and two men, the driver and the conductor — had been involved in an accident.

“The driver failed to negotiate a curve near the Southlea Park tollgate and lost control before veering off the road and overturning in the process,” he explained.

“I can confirm that one secondary school student died on the spot.”

Six pupils are in critical conditions, while others sustained varying injuries.

The injured were taken to Parirenyatwa Group and Harare Central hospitals.

“It’s sad that schools opened yesterday and we are experiencing this today,” Chigome said.