Zanu PF primary candidate bashed inside the party HQ

THREE Zanu PF activists appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday on allegations of assaulting one of the party’s parliamentary candidates for Kambuzuma constituency after he turned up at the party headquarters to complain over irregularities during primary elections.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Joseph Tagarira (34), Runyararo Muskwe (37) and Ashley Kudzai Svondo (19) were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba, who remanded them to May 17 on $100 bail each.

The complainant, who is not named in the court papers, is a war veteran.

It is the State’s case that on April 30 this year at around 10am, the complainant went to Zanu PF headquarters to update his superiors on alleged voting irregularities in his constituency.

The State alleges upon arrival at the reception, he was confronted by the accused, who were in the company of Philemon Munyaradzi, Shadreck Majoni, Bennedict Nyenyesa and Solomon Maduza, who are already on remand.

The accused persons allegedly started denouncing the complainant before assaulting him.

The complainant reportedly sustained injuries due to the assault.

Ropafadzo Botsh appeared for the State.