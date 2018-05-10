Hotel worker up for rape

A VICTORIA Falls man has appeared in court facing allegations of raping his eight-year-old niece twice in one night while his wife stood guard.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

This was heard yesterday when the accused (name withheld) appeared before Hwange regional magistrate, Portia Mhlanga-Moyo charged with rape.

He was not asked to plead.

It was the State’s case, presented by Loveness Maseko, that sometime last month, the juvenile was sleeping on the floor with the accused and his wife in their bedroom hut. At around midnight, the accused raped the minor once.

The juvenile told the police investigators that the accused’s wife ordered her to keep quiet while she was being abused.

The court heard that the accused raped the minor again a few hours later.

The matter was reported to the police the following day after the victim told her mother and a medical report proved that she had been sexually abused.

The accused was remanded in custody to Thursday next week.