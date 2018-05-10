Lyn to create women empowerment platform

AUSTRALIA-based beautician and entrepreneur Ruby Lynn is set to create a women’s empowerment and motivation platform at a one-day event dubbed Hurukuro Dzemunhanga to be held at Rainbow Towers on May 9.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Speakers at the event will include television host Mai Chisamba, head of communication and knowledge management — Southern Africa HIV and AIDS Information Dissemination Service (SAfAIDS) Tariro Makanga and Fashionista Kudakwashe Matongachoto.”

Entertainment at the event will be provided by Afro-jazz musician Diana Samkange and comedian duo Samantha Gonyeti Kureya and Maggie.

Lynn told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the concept was adapted from the traditional girls’ bedroom (nhanga), which was also used by female elders to mentor young girls about womanhood and issues that affect women.

“Long back, elderly women would have these discussions with young women and girls in the nhanga, which they used to prepare young girls into womanhood and discuss other related issues,” she said.

“In the same way, we have decided to dedicate this day to discuss, share and empower each other as women and promote sisterhood because munhanga we don’t judge each other as we will be discussing about everything from hygiene, make-up, how to dress and everything to do with women.”

The beautician said the initiative will leave women confident, stronger and bolder while feeling more beautiful.

“We have powerful guest speakers who are well-equipped with knowledge in their respective areas of expertise,” she said.

The beautician scooped the Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2017 Zimbabwe Achievers awards- Australia and has become a household name interms of makeup as she offers a range of makeup products including mineral powder foundation, 3D fibre mascara and liquid lipsticks.

With more than 200 000 followers on her Kugeza Nerunako naRuby Lyn Facebook page, Lyn offers hope, guidance, encouragement and

tutorials to women with a dream to live in beautiful spaces, look younger and feel live.

