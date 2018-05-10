Econet bags global, national awards

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has demonstrated its stellar organisational capabilities by bagging top global and national awards for outstanding human capital development.

The company was recently awarded the top SMI (Success Motivation International) World Client of the Year prize in the US, in recognition of its immense investment in employee development and adherence to global people management practices.

Barely a week later, Econet — the largest telecom, media and technology company in the Zimbabwe with over 10 million connected customers — won the HR Technology Award, as well as the HR Manager of the Year Award (2017), at the Institute of Personnel Management of Zimbabwe (IPMZ) Human Resources Excellence Awards dinner held in the capital at the weekend.

This year’s award winners were selected from a pool of over 200 local business and public entities that included beverages giant Delta Corporation, diversified investment and financial services company FBC Holdings, leading medical aid society, CIMAS, and City of Harare, among others.

Speaking after receiving the SMI World Client of the Year award, Econet chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni said he was elated and at the same time humbled by the global recognition.

“I am mindful of the fact that the measurement criterion for this award is standard across the globe, and so it gives me great joy for our company to emerge at the top of such a strong global field.”

According to the SMI, the award measures people investment and its impact on company performance.

Mboweni said through the SMI leadership, peak performance and personal development programme, Econet had managed to train close to 400 staff members and succeeded in instilling a culture of curious inquiry, problem solving, personal self-mastery and disciplined goal-setting, which increased individual productivity, and drove organisational performance.

Zimbabwe telecom industry data has repeatedly shown Econet outperforming its peers, with the 2017 Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)’s annual sector report revealing that Econet’s revenue market share grew by 9% to 84,2% at the end of 2017, up from 75,2% at the end of 2016.

At the IPMZ Human Resources Excellence Awards in Harare, Econet was also a runner up in the business partner and the people development and impact award categories.

It was the second year running that Econet has won the HR Technology Award. Econet’s Daniel Mhonda won the HR Manager of the Year award.

