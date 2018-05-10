Zim companies clinch $500 000 deals at Zambia fair

ZIMBABWEAN companies clinched deals worth over $500 000 at the Agritech Expo held in Chisamba, Zambia recently, the country’s trade promotion body, ZimTrade has said.

Agritech is an international agricultural value chain expo held annually.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The Zimbabwean products on show under the ZimTrade banner included, fertilisers, animal and crop chemicals, ox and tractor drawn implements, post-harvest processing equipment, aluminium pipes and fittings, plastic pipes and pumps, among others.

The product displays were complemented by crop demonstration plots which proved to be popular with the Zambian farmers, ZimTrade said.

“Both commercial and small holder farmers were impressed with the efficacy of herbicides and fertilisers used on the demonstration plots. Participating companies expressed satisfaction with the business potential that exists in Zambia. By the close of the show over $500 000 of deals were under negotiation,” it said.

Almin Metal Industries sales and marketing manager, Edwin Mungure said the exhibition had opened a channel for them into Zambia and other neighbouring markets such as DRC and Angola.

Mono Pumps chief executive officer, Austin Tigere, appreciated ZimTrade’s support as they had managed to develop relations with potential clients as well as distributors for their products.

“Zimbabwean companies are advised to leverage on their proximity to the Zambian market and take advantage of the similarities in the climate and general agricultural practices between the two countries,” ZimTrade said.

Both Zimbabwe and Zambia are signatories to the SADC Trade Protocol which offers duty-free access for qualifying goods.

Zambian President, Edgar Lungu, reportedly commended the quality of products on display at the Zimbabwean pavillion, highlighting that the Zimbabwean suppliers of agricultural inputs and implements could play a critical role in the development of the Zambian agricultural sector.

Lungu reportedly urged Zimbabwean companies to set up distribution centres and partner with local Zambian entities as this model was in sync with their national development goals.

