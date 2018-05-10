Splash brings Mochachos to Zim

SOUTH African fast food franchise Mochachos officially launched in the Zimbabwe yesterday operating under the Splash Group.

Splash acquired the franchise for local operations last year.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

Speaking to NewsDay at the launch of Mochachos fast food outlet yesterday in Harare, Mochachos Zimbabwe manager Faizel Ahmed said Splash were looking to bring in branded franchises into the country and after some consideration chose to bring in Mochachos.

“Basically, Mochachos is part of the Splash Group — the guys who do paints and all of that. They own franchise and the boss guy there is Aril Patel. Because of the direction that Zimbabwe is going right now, they decided ‘let’s go into branded businesses,” he said.

The Splash Group first approached Mochachos South Africa early last year, with the contract signed towards the end of 2017.

Splash was already building a shopping mall complex where the Mochachos outlet is located early last year and when it became clear during negotiations with Mochachos South Africa that they would be granted the franchise.

Ahmed said this was all done at a considerable investment but was unable to give details as to just how much was invested.

Mochachos helped setting up shop, maintained its standards and train employees.

Mochachos Zimbabwe currently has 17 employees, with the company looking to add more in future.

Two other outlets will be set up before the end of next year.

Mochachos is known for its dry spice, flame grilled Mexican chicken, oversized chicken burgers and flavoursome Mexican meals which include an array of chicken or rump steak Mexican dishes such as Burritos, Enchiladas, Fajitas and Chimichangas.

Mochachos has over 100 outlets, mainly in South Africa, and has franchises in Botswana, Zambia, Mauritius and Australia.

Mochachos Franchise Management (PTY) Limited area manager Maxwell Funani said they had wanted to enter the Zimbabwean market for some time and when presented with the opportunity from Splash, they jumped on it.

“Basically, we have wanted to expand the franchise and we are a franchise that obviously likes the challenge and there is a good opportunity for our concept in Africa as a whole. Obviously, we are starting in the southern hemisphere,” he said.

Mochachos Franchise Management (PTY) Limited is the holding company of Mochachos brand which also includes Skippers, Max Frango’s and Bacini’s Brands in South Africa.

