AMH continues to ‘Refresh, Refuel, Recharge’

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) has pledged to continue participating in the annual “Refresh, Refuel, and Recharge” promotion after the group hailed the inaugural edition as a success.

BY STAFF WRITER

The promotion was run in partnership with Total Zimbabwe and Telecel from December to mid-January.

It was targeted at customers refuelling at Total Zimbabwe service stations and those buying newspapers using Telecel’s mobile money network, Telecash.

Refresh was mooted by AMH’s quest for readers to refresh their minds through reading newspapers, Refuel was the idea by Total Zimbabwe and Recharge the brainchild of Telecel.

The idea was conceived to push newspapers” volumes.

AMH publishes NewsDay, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.

“It’s going to be an annual promotion. Our partnership with Telecel and Total has grown from strength to strength. Initially, our newspapers were sold at Total’s 49 services stations and when we started the promotion, it widened to 77 and we are now at 89,” AMH senior sales executive, Loreen Gwatidzo said.

Consequently, AMH posted a 25% growth in newspapers sales at Total Zimbabwe service stations.

AMH chief marketing officer, Thandi Ngwenya was happy that the company was riding on Total Zimbabwe’s distribution network to reach readers located in remote areas.

Total Glen View was the winner as it recorded the highest sales in terms of fuel, newspapers and Telecash transactions during the promotion period.

Grand prize winner Brenda Tapi won a one year’s fuel supply and a solar home kit courtesy of Total Zimbabwe, Telecel RED 30 contract subscription with unlimited data and Telecel to Telecel calls for a full year plus an annual subscription to The Standard courtesy of Alpha Media Holdings.

Like this: Like Loading...