Great Kali rules out DeMbare return

KALISTO Pasuwa has ruled himself out of the running for the Dynamos coaching job.

BY HENRY MHARA

The former Dynamos midfielder had been tipped for a return to the club, where he led the team to an unprecedented four successive titles in a swashbuckling dominant period from 2011 to 2014.

This follows the departure of Lloyd Mutasa this week, who was “fired” due to the team’s difficult start to the league season.

Reports had suggested that Pasuwa, who left the club acrimoniously, was the high profile option to fill in the vacancy.

However, the “Great Kali”, as Pasuwa is called by the DeMbare supporters, has said he is not interested in the job, dampening any hopes that the club’s executive might have had in luring him back.

Speaking to NewsDay Sport yesterday, Pasuwa said: “I’m not coming back, not anytime soon. There are a lot of things that need to be ironed out before I can make that decision. At the moment, I’m not available.”

Pasuwa is reportedly owed money from his previous stint at the club, something that was likely to complicate negotiations.

He still has bad memories of the way he was chucked out of the system the last time.

“I was chased away like I was nothing. There were no celebrations for what I had achieved with the club. Despite all I had done, I was chased away like some unwanted drunkard. It was that bad,” Pasuwa said.

Interestingly, Pasuwa realised his unmatched success at Dynamos after taking over from Mutasa in 2011.

“I can’t be seen filling in every time Lloyd Mutasa has been relieved of his duties. It would be like I’m stalking him. Morally, for me its not right. It would be very bad for my relationship with him. He (Mutasa) is my brother, and I have great respect for him, so I will let this one (chance) pass.”

The news will come as a big blow to the Dynamos hierarchy, who were hoping to coax Pasuwa to try and turn around the club’s fortunes following a disastrous start to the season.

The Harare giants have collected just nine points from a possible 30 and are 17 points off log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Club chairman, Keni Mubaiwa yesterday admitted that Pasuwa was one of the candidates they were considering for the top job.

Other reports also suggested that they were courting former Highlanders and Warriors coach, Rahman Gumbo.

“There are a lot of people that have shown interest from within and outside the country,” Mubaiwa said.

Asked if they were considering Pasuwa, Mubaiwa responded, “I cannot say yes or no. We are looking for a good coach and so if he falls in that category, then we will consider him. We are in the process of taking applications, and it closes on Friday.”

Contrary to reports that Mutasa has been fired, Mubaiwa said the former midfielder, who was in his second stint at the club, has only been redeployed.

“He is now in charge of our developmental side. Unless if he refuses to take that post,” Mubaiwa said.

Mutasa has been replaced by his assistant Biggie Zuze, who will take charge of the team’s weekend trip away to Bulawayo Chiefs.

Matchday Eleven Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Saturday: FC Platinum v Triangle (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday: Caps United v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)

