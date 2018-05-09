Distruction Boyz brings Omunye

THE release of “Omunye” late last year introduced house music lovers to the talented duo of Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi and Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu, popularly known as Distruction Boyz.

The name of the band is certainly befitting, considering the noise they have been making on dancefloors across the globe these past few months.

This month alone, they have already performed in the UK and Ireland with their international tour set to take them to Malawi and Canada before the month ends.

This Friday, however, Harare is their destination, with the talented DJs bringing their Gqom flavour to Club 1+1 Happy courtesy of 2 Kings’ sister company, DTL.

The company focuses on indoor club promotions.

Being the most sought-after house outfit at the moment, the venue is set to be blazing.

While the Distruction Boyz are best known for their breakout hit “Omunye”, which features Benny Maverick and Dladla Mshunqisi, they have managed to keep the momentum going with a string of follow-up bangers, including “Madness”, “Shut Up & Groove”, “The Conductor”, “Thawula” and “Uyibambe”.

They have also collaborated with numerous other acts to produce chart-toppers that include Dladla Mshunqisi’s “Pakisha”, DJ Maphorisa’s “Midnight Starring”, Tipcee’s “iScathulo” and Benny Maverick’s “Memeza”, to name just a few.

Patrons should also brace for champagne showers as the big spending Power Circle crew is set to be in attendance, among other socialites.

Advance tickets for the show are going for $7 while VIP access is $15. Prices are set to go up on the day.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Online, DTL founder Dee Nosh said house music fans should brace for a memorable night.

The South African stars are expected to arrive on Friday.

“The guys are arriving on Friday and we would like to assure fans that all systems have been put in place to ensure that the gig goes as smoothly as planned,” said Dee Nosh.

“Distruction Boyz is the most popular house music act at the moment in South Africa and if you check their calendar you will realise that they are on demand across the globe so it is a privilege that local fans get to see them perform live on stage.”

Of late, DTL has been active in promoting shows featuring local acts.

“We have been organising club performances which were only featuring local acts but now we are expanding and will be bringing in international artistes, especially DJs, every now and then.”

“However, this is not really new because we used to do such gigs at Stars back in the day. It’s like a revival of that vibe.”