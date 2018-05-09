Battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

THE battle to represent the MDC Alliance in Marondera Central has intensified with two aspiring candidates reportedly returned from the Diaspora ahead of the looming party primary elections.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Ian Kay who quit politics over undemocratic practices within the then Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC.

The aspiring candidates from the MDC-T who have since returned are United Kingdom-based Caston Matewu and South Africa-based Joseph Mphokosela, who are all already canvassing for support in Marondera.

The duo will be contesting alongside national member, Masimba Ruzvidzo and Marondera district organising secretary, Witness Muzawazi.

MDC-T Marondera district chairperson, Chengetai Murowa confirmed the developments yesterday and said they were waiting for the primary elections to roll.

“We have four candidates for the Marondera Parliamentary seat, with some of them coming from the Diaspora. We are now waiting for the primary elections to be held so that we support the winning candidate as we go into the harmonised elections,” he said.

A survey conducted in Marondera yesterday revealed that Matewu was distributing posters, while others are littering the constituency with fliers to garner support from their supporters.

Kay dumped MDC-T after accusing the late Tsvangirai of refusing to relinquish power after losing to former president Robert Mugabe a couple of times. The former legislator who, in 2013, lost to Zanu PF’s Ray Kaukonde said he will not rejoin the MDC-T saying he was “too broke”.

Currently three of the 12 wards in Marondera Central are under the MDC-T.

In 2008, Marondera Municipality was under the rule of the opposition before losing nine council wards in 2013.

