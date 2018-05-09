2 injured in Gweru train crash

TWO people were reportedly injured yesterday when a pirate taxi they were travelling in was hit by a goods train after failing to stop at a railway crossing point in Gweru, Southern Eye has learnt.

By Stephen Chadenga

The injured were ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital where their condition could not be ascertained, while the driver of the vehicle was said to have escaped unhurt.

Debris of the damaged car was strewn at the scene of the crash.

Acting police provincial spokesperson asssiant inspector, Ethel Mukwende referred questions to National Railways of Zimbabwe spokesperson, Nyasha Maravanyika, who said they were still investigating the matter and had not yet received a police report of the accident.

“We haven’t got the accident report yet,” Maravanyika said.

“Investigations are still underway and our traffic section members are working with the police. So at the moment we are not sure what really happened.

Maravanyika, however, urged drivers to stop at railway crossings.

Eye witnesses said the accident occurred in early morning when the driver of a Honda CVR coming from Mkoba failed to stop at the railway level crossing, leading to the collision with a Masvingo-bound goods train.

“Other cars had lined up after stopping at the railway crossing,” said a vendor, Joshua Magaba.

“The driver of the CRV who was behind the cars suddenly encroached in the opposite lane and when he reached the crossing, he was sideswiped by the goods train, resulting in the passengers being injured.”

