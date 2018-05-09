Anti-Mnangagwa protestor off the hook

A DARING solo protestor, Gustaff Kativhu, who last year stormed a Zanu PF extraordinary congress holding placards which denounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a “murderer” and labelled his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga “a diamond thief”, was on Monday let off the hook after the State failed to come up with a reasonable trial date.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Kativhu had denied the charge of criminal nuisance before his lawyer Job Sikhala successfully applied for his removal from remand when he appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

Kativhu claimed the placards he is alleged to have carried to the ruling party congress in Harare had been confiscated from a roadside artist by the police.

Mazhande ruled that the State could proceed by way of summons if it decided to pursue the matter.

State allegations were that on December 15, Kativhu stormed the Zanu PF meeting at the Robert Mugabe Square, and was intercepted as he walked towards the VIP carrying the “offensive” placards.

Some of the messages on the placards read: “Another 37 years of no jobs; Election by UN or else 2008; Chiwenga, don’t beat vendors give them jobs; Mnangagwa, Chiwenga diamond mafia; Mnangagwa killed my friend, and, Zanu PF is giving your jobs to Chinese”.

Michael Reza appeared for the State.