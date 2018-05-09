Mangwiro targets PSL title

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro has spelt out his team’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer league’s title ambitions ahead of their clash with reigning champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Mangwiro has hardly talked of his title ambitions since his appointment at the helm of Triangle and they spent the better part of last season fighting relegation.

But after seeing his team hit top form where they have won six of their first ten matches of the season, he gained confidence that they can challenge the teams that are seemingly contending for the title this term.

The Lowveld side have amassed a commendable 19 points, eight better than they had picked up at this stage last season and seven shy of the log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

They have already seen off some of the league’s big names that include Caps United and they now believe they can force themselves into the title equation.

And they can stake their claim with a positive result at Mandava.

“We have been playing very well and I can’t take all the credit because the boys have been playing well.

“It’s still early days for us to say it’s ours (title), but we can’t as well take way the fact that we want to win it just like any other team. We are seven points behind log leaders, but with the way the team has been playing, the gap can be covered,” Mangwiro said.

He acknowledged that they face a stern test this weekend against the Platinum miners who sit second on the table, a point behind the leaders.

“We have a huge task ahead of us. We have an unforgiving fixture against FC Platinum, which will test our side’s strength and at the same time we have bad memories of that venue because that is where we lost our first match on the first day of the season. But I am confident the boys can do it and that will carry the day and even carry on with the fine form until the end of the season. We are taking each game as it comes and we want to avoid too much pressure by dropping points unnecessarily.”

Triangle struggled for form last season, ending in the bottom half of the log.

