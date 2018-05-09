Dynamos fire Mutasa

THE Dynamos executive yesterday wielded the axe on head coach Lloyd Mutasa following the team’s difficult start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer league season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

His assistant Biggie Zuze will take over on an interim basis as the club searches for a new coach with Kalisto Pasuwa and Rahman Gumbo tipped as front runners.

Mutasa, had been given a three-game ultimatum to save his job, but could only manage six points after overcoming Bulawayo City and Chapungu by an identical 2-1 score line with the defeat to Harare City at home on Sunday sealing his fate.

The club hierarchy met yesterday to review the coach’s performance and resolved to relieve him of his duty as head coach and redeployed him to the position of director of coaching, a post sources say he was reluctant to take up.

Although both club president Keni Mubaiwa and his secretary Webster Marechera were not willing to disclose the outcome of the meeting, informed sources said Zuze was elevated to the position of acting head coach while goalkeepers coach Zondai Nyaungwa was sacked.

Fitness trainer Tendai Chaipa was also understood to have been relieved of his duties. The executive immediately moved to reinstate Richard Chihoro who was fired under unclear circumstances earlier this year as team manager. Chihoro is set to resume his duty today.

“Mutasa has been demoted. He has been moved to the post of director of coaching and Zuze has been elevated to take charge of the team on an interim basis,” said the source. “But what we don’t know now is whether he will accept the new position. It’s not clear what his duties will be in that post.”

Dynamos have been struggling for form since the start of the season and have lost five and drawn three in 10 matches which has seen them uncharacteristically struggling in the bottom half of the table. They lie in 12th position on the league table with a paltry nine points, 17 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum

At one stage, the Glamour Boys sat one rung above the foot of the table.

The club supporters have, however, been laying the blame on the leadership for the team’s disastrous start to the season after they failed to pay their last season’s top goalscorer Christian Ntouba Epoupa his salaries and leading the player to quit the club.

Mutasa, who had declared he was vying for the league title after coming agonisingly close last term had also been hoping the club hierarchy would resolve their differences with the player so that he could have him in the team.

However, the talks collapsed culminating in the Cameroonian leaving for his native home in acrimonious circumstances.

