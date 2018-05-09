Zimplats offer free cancer, eye testing to people with albinism

Zimplats Holdings Limited (Zimplats) is conducting awareness campaigns in Matabeleland North province for people living with albinism where they will undergo skin cancer and eye testing today.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Zimbabwe Albino Association Matabeleland region director Sanders Munsaka said the campaign will kick off today at Manjolo business centre in Binga, covering Lupane and Hwange before going to other parts of the country.

Covered districts were Lupane, Binga and Hwange

“The campaign is tomorrow (today) and people with albinism are our target group. This awareness campaign is based on pertinent issues that affect people with albinism in communities and to educate the communities on how they can handle and treat people living with albinism in terms of acceptance and discrimination,” he said.

“We are preaching that they must be treated as normal people like us and after, that we will do eye testing and skin cancer assessment and when one has tested positive, they will be taken to Chitungwiza General Hospital for treatment.

“We will also be giving them sun hats, sunscreen lotions and sun glasses.”

Munsaka said people living with albinism will be picked up from various points from Lupane.

“We have hired buses to transport them to Binga. In Hwange buses will pick them up at Lukosi, Number 1 rank, Cross Dete and Manjolo business centre while in Lupane we will pick them up at St Lukes, Lupane Centre, Cross Jotsholo, Fatima High school, Gwai clinic, Cross Mabale, Dopota and Lupote in the morning before 8am.”

Recently when MDC-T alliance president Nelson Chamisa was in Victoria Falls, people living with albinism approached him during a community rally and appealed for help and protective clothing.

“Hospitals are no longer giving us medication and we are suffering. We hardly cast ballots because of the weather. The queues will be moving slowly and our skin is very sensitive, so maybe if the government can offer us facilities like tents and hats so that we also manage to vote,” the association said.

Like this: Like Loading...