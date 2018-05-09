Man rapes stepdaughter (7), kills self

A 27-YEAR-OLD Macheke man allegedly committed suicide after being caught red-handed raping his seven-year-old step daughter.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza said the incident happened on Monday. He said the man (name withheld) from Wenimbi Village died at Marondera Hospital where he had been rushed to after drinking a poisonous substance.

“It is sad and shocking that some men prey on such young girls for sexual gratification. It is, therefore, advisable that the girl child must be protected at all costs and that mothers should not leave their daughters in the custody of unreliable persons to avoid such incidents,” he said.

According to the police, on Monday at around 8am, the mother of the child left the man and her daughter sleeping in the same room as she went to attend a church service. The woman came back unexpectedly and found her husband sexually abusing the minor. He later he committed suicide.