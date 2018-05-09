Headman dies after road accident

GOROMONZI headman, Rhoders Kufandada Musonza, has succumbed to injuries sustained when his motor cycle collided with a commuter omnibus on Saturday.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Musonza of Musonza Village, under Chief Chikwaka in Goromonzi sustained head and leg injuries in the accident and later died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Although police in Mashonaland East declined to comment over the incident, sources said the accident occurred as the traditional leader was riding home from Majuru business centre.