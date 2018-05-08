Stop sitting on the fence, Manyenyeni tells investors

Fatima Bulla in BEIJING, China

Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni yesterday encouraged investors attending the Third Forum on China-Africa Local Government Cooperation to grab business opportunities in Zimbabwe while they are still available as they risk losing out if they adopted a cautious approach due to the forthcoming elections.

Clr Manyenyeni used the platform, which is meant to pool insights from non-governmental sectors in China and African countries and promoting practical cooperation between the two, to highlight investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“The country has the land, hardworking people, favourable weather conditions, among other characteristics; hence, those who intended to invest after the elections could find themselves behind the boat,” he said.

Over 400 participants – including Heads of State and local government leaders from African countries and China, including representatives from business and commerce – attended the forum, which was officially opened by China’s Vice President Mr Wang Qishan.

Running under the theme “Poverty Alleviation and Sustainable Development”, the two-day forum saw delegates deliberating on key topics, namely training of talents as a driving force for sustainable development and cooperation for production; capacity enhancement as a means to push forward joint development of China and Africa.

“The country is currently operating under a mantra of ‘We are open for business’. What that means is that the country that has been forgotten about, that has been avoided for reasons political, is now saying to the world come and talk to us, come and work with us; let’s do things together,” he said.

“… The new President (Mnangagwa) has worked on a scheme to make Zimbabwe more attractive. He is engaging outwardly for new partnerships, new opportunities. He is sending the message of Zimbabwe is open for business. What that actually means on the ground is that certain of our processes have been unattractive to business.

“We have been bureaucratic, we have been very slow, we have not operated at the pace that some of our potential investors would like us to operate at.

“There is a lot of energy towards the improvement of business processes, the ease of doing business, our ability to transact, to initiate, process and conclude business transactions. We are seeing a lot more improvement, a lot more focus in that area,” he said.

