All set for ‘Who is Tete B’ première

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

All set for the première of Joe Njagu movie titled “Who is Tete B” set for Ster Kinekor, Borrowdale this weekend.

The tragicomedy feature film was written by Njagu and stars Charles Njagu, Nyarie Nhongonhema, Munya Chidzonga, Eddie Sandifolo and Doc Vikela.

According to the synopsis, “Who is Tete B” is the story of a trigger-happy detective, Mbada (played by Charles Njagu), with an unusual case to solve. Someone saved as “Tete B” in the secret phone of his stunning wife, Mamoyo (Nyarie Nhongonhema) has disrupted his peaceful hangover with a text message about a steamy liaison with her.

In an interview, Munya Chidzonga, affectionately known as Diamond Boy, said all is set for the première with a pre-screen test conducted already.

“The movie will ignite laughter and also tackle real issues of societal settings. The première is a red carpet affair and guests are expected to dress up for the occasion.

“Tete B introduces three promising stars that manage to hold their own in the midst of legendary actors. The three are Charles Njagu, Nyarie Nhongonhema and Doc Vikela. On the night of première, we will announce the innovative approach being pursued to get Tete B in front of viewers throughout Zimbabwe,” he said.

Njagu has made a name in the local film industry with films such as “Escape”, “Lobola’”, “Sores of Emmanuel”, “Something Nice from London”, “Wedding Night” and “Salon.Com”.

Njagu won Best Director Foreign Language Film at the American International Film Festival 2012 he continues to promote local actors.

