Skimbo finds commercial partner

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Zvishavane-born businessman Onious Magasa has partnered with comedian Skimbo born Tatenda Albert Matika on an international fashion venture.

Skimbo is now the face of Magasa’s Ngamla Boss clothing label which is already making waves in South Africa and other neighbouring countries.

In an interview, Magasa, who is currently based in South Africa, said he decided to work with Skimbo because of his working ethic as well as his love for art.

“I have so much respect for art. I am also a promoter so I love working with our local artist and promoting their work. Skimbo is a very hard working young man and I know he will represent the brand very well,” said Magasa.

Skimbo

Skimbo said he is excited to diversify his revenue stream by venturing into the world of fashion.

“I have always loved fashion so I am happy that Mr Magasa has trusted me enough to represent his brand. The name of the brand is called Ngamla Boss Clothing which means everyone wearing it will feel like a Boss and will be treated like one too,’ said Skimbo.

The brand provides t-shirts, hoodies, dress tops, shorts, jerseys, caps, beenies, shirts and crew necks among others.

Magasa said the label will be affordable and will soon be available in various countries.

“We will make sure that the product is available and affordable to all people regardless of colour or race. It is our wish that our brand will be regarded as the best across Africa. We will also be having representatives in different countries from the 1st of July 2018,” said Magasa.

