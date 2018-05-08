Donald Trump announces ‘withdrawal’ from Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON–Donald Trump has announced the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and enforce “powerful” sanctions against the country.

The US president said other countries doing business in Iran could also be hit by sanctions.

Ahead of Mr Trump’s speech, senior British diplomats said the UK government was “deeply pessimistic” about Mr Trump’s announcement over the Iran nuclear deal this evening.

Mr Macron lobbied the US President to stay in the accord during his State Visit – the first of Mr Trump’s administration – but appeared unable to convince him.

The two leaders discussed “issues related to peace and stability in the Middle East” during their phone call on Tuesday, Mr Macron’s office said.

Other European officials have also rushed to Washington over the last few weeks in a bid to convince Mr Trump to stay in the agreement. Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, and Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have both travelled to the US capital hoping to persuade the US government.

The British government has said it will continue to honour the deal, despite believing Mr Trump will renege on the deal. – The Telegraph

