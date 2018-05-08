LATEST: Dynamos fined for crowd trouble

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

Dynamos is among the three teams that have been fined $2000 each by the Premier Soccer League this season for various offences with the former champions being made to pay for missile throwing by their fans during their match against Yadah at Rufaro last month.

The Match Day Six game ended in a one all stalemate.

The PSL has so far this year sanctioned teams and individuals for various misdemeanors with fines issued amounting to $11 750.

Shabanie Mine was fined $2000 for missile throwing during the match against Caps United at Maglas Stadium last Sunday while Mutare City Rovers were fined a similar amount for pitch invasion during the duel against FC Platinum by technical officials and security personnel at Vengere stadium on 28 April.

In a statement posted to the league’s website, premierleague.co.zw, titled Standing Order Offences and Fines 2018 several coaches were also penalized for various misdemeanors.

Caps United has to fork out $1 150.00 after delaying match kick-off, using a kit with the sponsor’s logo improperly secured as per standard PSL kit regulations and using a kit with improperly printed names on the back of the shirt during the match against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Before the game, match officials realised the team’s colours clash and as the away team, Caps had to change tops and was forced to use t-shirts instead of football jerseys.

Chapungu and Shabanie were fined $50 each for using a kit without sponsor’s logo and name on the back of the goalkeeper’s shirt against Bulawayo City and Chicken Inn respectively.

Harare City’s Tichaona Diya, Robert Jiuro of Chapungu and Chicken Inn goalkeepers coach, Tirivaviri Sithole have to fork out $250.00 each for expulsion from the technical area during various matches after using abusive language towards match officials.

Mutare City coach, Joseph Takaringofa and Shabanie’s head coach Takesure Chiragwi have been made to pay $1 250 each for issuing reckless statements in the media implying bias after different games.

Takaringofa made the comments after the match against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium while Chiragwi spoke out after playing Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

