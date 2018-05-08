JUST IN: Acting President Chiwenga bids sister farewell

Farirai Machivenyika and Victor Maphosa

The late sister to Acting President Constantino Chiwenga, Mrs Margaret Machekabuwe, was buried at Machekabuwe Farm today. Mrs Machekabuwe, who died on Saturday after a short illness, received a State assisted funeral.

Speaking at the funeral, Acting President Chiwenga described his late sister, who was a war collaborator, as a fearless and principled woman.

“We grew up the three of us at our homestead after a lot of things had happened,” he said.

“Our father had been poisoned and stayed in hospital for a long time and our homestead was burnt and we were left with very few belongings. It was a difficult time. We stayed the three of us with our grandmother who drank beer a lot and would leave us alone most times with very little to eat. We would agree with my elder sister to steal money that was kept at home but she (Margaret) would admonish us against stealing the money. That is how honest and principled she was.”

Acting President Chiwenga said while her sister might not have carried a gun during the armed struggle, she had contributed in her own way as a war collaborator.

He said they had a strong bond with his late sister.

