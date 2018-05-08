Iran nuclear deal: Trump to reveal US decision ahead of deadline

President Donald Trump is to reveal whether the US will abandon the nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions.

BBC

Mr Trump has been highly critical of the 2015 accord, under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

European states see it as the best way to stop Iran developing a nuclear bomb.

The White House has signalled that the president might stop short of reneging completely on the deal, but it is unclear what that would entail.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson urged Mr Trump not to “throw the baby out with the bathwater” on Monday, while his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian made clear that France, the UK and Germany would continue to honour the accord.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has warned that his country could face “some problems” in the coming months, but stressed it will “keep working with the world”.