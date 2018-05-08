First Lady leaves PAP

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has resigned from the Pan-African Parliament to concentrate more on her philanthropic work, cancer awareness campaigns and advocating the right of the girl child.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Mnangagwa, who was chairperson of the Southern African regional caucus of PAP, announced her decision to step down during the sixth ordinary session of the Fourth Parliament in Midrand, South Africa, yesterday.

“I am leaving the Pan-African Parliament with a wealth of knowledge, which I will always treasure. I am coming out of this working group a better person and am thankful to you, individually and severally for the skills you have imparted on me,” she said.

She said her leadership role during her time at PAP had made her more receptive to criticism and for her new role as Zimbabwe’s First Lady.