Basketball teams confident

THE Zimbabwe Under-18 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are confident of qualifying for the 2018 Afro-Basket qualifiers slated for next month in Mozambique.

By FREEMAN MAKOPA

Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) president Joe Mujuru said the two teams are preparing well for the tournament.

“We are prepared for the event and we would like to win the qualifiers so that we will represent the country at the Afro-Basket tournament,” he said.

“Everyone has been working hard and we have been in camp for two months and we now understand each other as we have played together for quite sometime now.”

He expects powerhouses like Mozambique to provide the biggest challenge.

“Countries like Mozambique will be a difficult to beat, but I think our teams are now well geared to compete. We have equally well-built players who can match the big their frames,” Mujuru said.

Mujuru appealed to the corporate community to sponsor and rally behind the team.

“I think we have a good chance of qualifying so we need support from the corporate world. The team will feature some talented players who were picked from all the provinces and we are happy with that. Last year Zimbabwe qualified and this year we are looking forward to reach greater heights. ”

He said the union is the move to develop the sport in Zimbabwe.

“Basketball in growing in Zimbabwe and we are seeing more schools taking up basketball as from primaries and this shows that we are likely to have more juniors being groomed .

“We are targeting to have more schools who are taking basketball seriously. Development comes after interest so if we have more schools who have interests we start by training trainers and we are starting to see positive results because more and more schools are taking up Basketball.”