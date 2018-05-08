Caps still in the hunt: Chitembwe

Despite picking up just one point from the last two matches and falling 10 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum, Caps United believe that they are still in the hunt for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe said that his team still has a lot of time to cover ground on the leaders who include second-placed FC Platinum who are a single point behind Ngezi.

The Green Machine moved to 16 points following the draw against Shabanie Mine on Saturday while Ngezi have 26.

The draw followed on their defeat to Chicken Inn last week.

After seeing Caps slump to two awful performances, coach Lyold Chitembwe said his side is a time-bomb and will rise to claim this year’s championship.

“We have played only 10 games so far and there is still a long way to go so we cannot be ruled out this early,” Chitembwe said. “We are good, and I believe only working hard will make us a better side. In football you lose some and win some but the most important thing is to work hard. We cannot be judged based on the last two performances because football is a game of form and as soon we regain form with a little bit of luck on our side, I think we can be the best in the league. We have everything at our disposal so it is just a matter of time and as it stands it’s not even too late. We will definitely grind results sooner rather than later.”

Caps are targeting the league title after they fell short last season where they also had to deal with a punishing schedule considering they had a long in the Caf Champions League.

Their next match is a big one against Ngezi in Harare and they will see this as a perfect opportunity to make up ground on the high flying table toppers who have not tasted defeat so far.

FC Platinum host Triangle on Saturday in what promises to be a thriller considering both teams’ form going into this match.

Fixtures

Saturday: FC Platinum v Triangle (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday: Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars, (NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro).

