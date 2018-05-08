Coca-Cola celebrates 70 years in Zim

THE Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) celebrates 70 years in Zimbabwe with the global company having been in operation for 132 years.

The global giant began operations in Zimbabwe in 1948 as Company Bottling Operation with the first factory premises at Telford Road in Graniteside, Harare.

The company has expanded to the present Coke Corner in Graniteside.

General manager of Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Franchise, Ahmed Rady said the company took pride in being a part of Zimbabwe’s fibre for over 70 years, and “being a part of celebrations by families and individuals who enjoy ice-cold refreshment on a sunny day”.

“Coca-Cola has also been a part of national celebrations, including the events to mark the attainment of the country’s independence in 1980 among other milestone events.

But we offer more than just refreshments, we prioritise our value chain, and contribute to the nation’s social-economic aspirations and the environment,” he said.

With three bottling partners, Delta Beverages, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited and Mutare Bottling Company, Coca-Cola employs over 3 000 people in Zimbabwe and supports over 56 000 others across the supply chain.

Delta corporate affairs director Alex Makamure said: “Over the past five years, we have invested in infrastructure, manufacturing, distribution, marketing and skills development. We have an enduring belief in Zimbabwe. We see a bright future ahead, with socio-economic trends showing a growing population, rising GDP and increased urbanisation.”

The three bottlers have invested millions of dollars in the business, with Mutare Bottling Company and Delta Beverages having commissioned new returnable glass bottle lines in the recent years. Delta has also launched two PET (polyethylene terephthalate) lines. In addition, Schweppes Zimbabwe has invested in a new hot fill line and a Minute Maid Pulpy Orange production line.

Coca-Cola Zimbabwe country manager Noma Halimana said: “We are firmly committed to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic advancement and we continue to invest in our business and in community programs. Some of our initiatives include water projects in Nyanga, Makoni, and Mwoyoweshumba in Manicaland province, in collaboration with Plan International. We believe that powerful partnerships between the private sector, government and society offer the most effective path to development.”

