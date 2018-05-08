Witnesses fail to turn up against machete villager

A CHIMANIMANI man, who allegedly struck a fellow villager with a machete after he allegedly caught him having sexual intercourse with his wife, is keeping his fingers crossed hoping for his case to be struck off the roll after witnesses failed to appear in court for the umpteenth time last Friday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe told the court that the accused might be freed if the witnesses, who include the complainant, fail to appear in court on May 17.

It is the State’s case that on August 24 last year, the accused found his wife bedding a fellow villager and in a fit of rage, attacked him with a machete, causing deep lacerations.

The complainant was rushed to Mutambara Mission Hospital for treatment.