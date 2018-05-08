Khupe gears for manifesto launch

THE Thokozani Khupe-led faction of the MDC-T has announced plans to launch its election manifesto on Saturday, where the party will also unveil its first batch of candidates for both local government and parliamentary elections.

BY SILAS NKALA

The group’s spokesperson Linda Masarira yesterday said their national standing committee met in Kwekwe on Sunday to hammer out the party’s campaign strategies ahead of this year’s general elections.

“The national standing committee received an update on the candidate selection process from the national chairperson. The first batch of candidates who have been endorsed unanimously will be revealed soon, followed by those where consensus building is still going on,” she said.

“The national standing committee also endorsed the party manifesto and campaign regalia. This campaign machinery will be revealed at the party election campaign and manifesto launch on Saturday 12 May 2018 in Bulawayo.”

Masarira said the national standing committee also deployed all its members to help in candidates identification and nomination across the country.

She said the national standing committee resolved that the party would be open to engagements with like-minded political parties in seeking synergies towards the 2018 election.

“These parties must have a demonstrable respect for constitutionalism and rule of law as a governance pillar that is crucial in delivering real change to the people of Zimbabwe. It was resolved that vice-president Obert Gutu will lead our team of negotiators for any possible coalitions. The team includes our national chairperson Abednico Bhebhe, and our secretary-general, Nixon Nyikadzino,” she said.

The remarks came amid revelations that Khupe and National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru were mooting an election pact to boost their numbers, although they were reportedly yet to agree on fielding a single presidential candidate.

Like this: Like Loading...