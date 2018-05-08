School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

THE Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM) chief executive officer, Tusai Dzingirai, has been sent on three months forced leave to pave way for investigations into allegations levelled against him by students and lecturers, Southern Eye has established.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Since April 16, 2018, students and lecturers at the institution had been protesting against Dzingirai, complaining over high tuition fees and alleged corruption.

In a general circular dated May 4, 2018, ZSM board chairman, Munesu Munodawafa said following disturbances at the school, the board has resolved to conduct investigations into the issues raised by students and lecturers.

“This serves to advise all stakeholders that following disturbances at the school, the ZSM board of management has resolved to conduct investigations into the issues raised by students and lecturers,” he said.

In order to facilitate these investigations, Munodawafa said the board had resolved to grant Dzingirai “time off to proceed on three months leave with effect from May 4 2018; appointed an ad-hoc special committee of the board to conduct the said investigations and appointed Gwaze as acting chief executive during this period.

“In this regard, the ZSM board of management expects immediate cessation of any disturbances and maximum co-operation from all stakeholders to ensure smooth and swift resolution of this unfortunate incident in the history of the school.”

According to a memo seen by this paper, students want to have a proper library, efficient wi-fi services, lecture rooms that accommodate the big numbers currently enrolled at college, have a payment plan for fees, have transparency in the breakdown of their fees, extended due dates for registration fee, among others.

Students also wanted to be engaged in all decision-making, reduced fees during attachment, improved administration services, proper e-learning platforms, enough lecturers and competent external lecturers.

On welfare, students wanted better services in the hostels and the college to provide a medical aid plan for all students.

“This memo serves to inform the responsible authorities at school that we, students have spoken. Give us our proper and rightful services, services worth $2000 per semester..,” part of the memo read.

