Harrison targets the magic 40

Harare City coach Mark Harrison is targeting to hit the 40-point mark early to guarantee themselves safety in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The British coach wants his team to make their stay in the top flight certain before they can set themselves new targets.

Following their win over Dynamos on Sunday, the Sunshine Boys increased their points tally to 17 and they want to collect another 23 as quickly as possible.

From their 10 matches so far, City have won four, drawn five and they lost only once, providing ample evidence that they can steer clear of the relegation dogfight.

“I am happy with progress that my team is making; we only knew we were going to play in the league two or three weeks before kickoff. No high expectations this season. All we want to do is to stay in the league, we have 17 points now and we still have 23 more to go to get to 40. When we get 40 we will look at what we can target next”, he said.

He ruled his team out of contention for the league title this term, but is happy with what his side have produced so far.

“We not going to win the league make no mistake; if we are in the top eight I think we would have had a good season. No pressure on me and no pressure on the players, we just have to go out and develop as a football team”, he said.

Harare City were relegated last term, but they only bounced back following the withdrawal of How Mine from the topflight a few weeks before the season started.

Under Harrison they have been playing a sleek passing game which has won them more admirers.

This week they have a tricky tie against unpredictable Nichrut at Rufaro Stadium, but they will still fancy their chances of collecting all three points.

