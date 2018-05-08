Mutare man jailed over false rape charge

A MUTARE man has been sentenced to one month in jail for filing a false rape report at Mutare Central Police Station. Takawira Chiwawa (25) was sentenced by Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe on Friday after he falsely claimed that he had been raped by four unidentified female rapists.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Chiwawa was ordered to serve a month-long jail term or alternatively pay $100 fine before May 30. Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that Chiwawa filed the false rape report at Mutare Central Police Station on May 3 this year. It later turned out that Chiwawa had had unprotected sex with another woman the previous night and sought to use the police report to gain access to free medication normally given to rape victims.