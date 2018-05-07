Kondo appointed inaugural ZIMSEZA boss

Herald Reporter

Mr Edwin Kondo has been appointed the inaugural chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Authority (ZIMSEZA) with effect from the beginning of this month.

In a statement yesterday, ZIMSEZA board chair Dr Gideon Gono said the board is confident that Mr Kondo will provide the necessary leadership in operationalising the authority.

“Following the approval by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, Honourable Dr Mike Bimha, in terms of Section 22 of Special Economic Zones Act (Chapter 14: 34), the Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Board (ZIMSEZA) would like to announce the appointment of Mr Edwin Kondo as its inaugural chief executive officer, Mr Edwin Kondo, with effect from 1 May 2018,” reads the statement.

“Mr Kondo is a holder of a Masters Degree in Strategic Management (majoring in strategic marketing and management); Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics; Certified Diploma in Accounting and Finance (ACCA) and a National Diploma in marketing management.”

Mr Kondo is understood to be a business executive with extensive experience in many aspects of general management, namely: corporate governance, strategic direction, financial and financing responsibilities, marketing, stakeholder engagements and corporate social responsibility.

Before his appointment, Mr Kondo served as the chief executive of African Discourse in the Republic of South Africa; executive marketing director of Turnall Holdings; business consultant of Leadership Development Centre at St Lucia Park; and marketing manager (Africa) of BICC CAFCA in Harare, among other posts.

“The Authority’s vision is to be a world class organisation that will attract and facilitate high quality local and foreign investment into the country. Mr Kondo is married to Ketiwe and they have three children.”

The Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), which is established by the Special Economic Zones Act (Chapter 14:34), is responsible for the establishment of an investor-friendly business environment with a view to attract both domestic and foreign investors to designated SEZs.