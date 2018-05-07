Chiwenga commissions Mutare High Court

Abel Zhakata in Mutare

ACTING President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has described the Mutare High Court as one of the best in the region with architectural and engineering designs that prove that the country has high expertise in critical areas.

While officially opening the superior court today, Dr Chiwenga said the inclusion of local experts in the construction of the court house was part of the Buy Zimbabwe initiative.

“The court house we are commissioning today is one of the best in the region. The architectural designs, engineering, construction, building material and all the furniture were all locally manufactured,” he said.

“This is in line with the country’s Buy Local initiative and is a clear testimony that Zimbabwe has highly skilled and professional human resources, whose talent has not been tapped in favour of foreign human resource, which must stop forthwith to give young professionals a chance to exercise their skills.”

The Mutare High Court becomes the fourth permanent high court in the country. The High Court in Harare was the first to be established, followed by the Bulawayo High Court and the third one is in Masvingo.

More details to follow…

