Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

TEACHERS have dismissed reports that the government haS awarded them a salary hike, and vowed to go ahead with their planned strike action when schools open for the second term tomorrow.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

In a statement yesterday, Federations of Zimbabwe Educators’ Union (Fozeu) said all representatives of teachers unions would meet government officials today to try and resolve their stalemate, failing which they would down tools.

“We, as Fozeu, strongly reject insinuations coming through the media that teachers have sealed a salary hike deal with the government. This is patently and blatantly false. It is mischievous and a creation of the enemies of the success of Fozeu. These are just media spins.”

Unions affiliated to Fozeu are Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), Professional Educators’ Union of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association and Zimbabwe National Teachers’ Union.

“In the meantime, we urge our members to remain vigilant and ready for combat come Tuesday May 8, 2018 if our demands and concerns are not positively addressed in the meeting of May 7, 2018,” Fozeu said.

PTUZ president, Takavafira Zhou said teachers had grown impatient over the government’s false promises.

“We did not receive any information regarding salary increment. We do not know why the government is negotiating with the media instead of negotiating with us, Fozeu. As it stands, we are going ahead with the strike until our demands are met. We want concrete agreements and this should be done the right way. We are tired of promises, we do not eat promises,” he said.

On Friday, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, said the government was committed to negotiations aimed at improving the working conditions of all civil servants, including teachers.

