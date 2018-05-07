CSOs, independent commissions gear up for elections

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and civil society groups have come together to provide a platform to jointly entrench human rights and democracy ahead of this year’s general elections.

BY TALENT GUMPO

Speaking in an interview at a knowledge exchange workshop seminar for civil society and independent commissions in Bulawayo last Friday, ZHRC chairperson, Elasto Mugwadi said the platform served to redefine the realisation and enjoyment of human rights for the people of Zimbabwe.

“Both civil society and independent commissions are seized with the duty to play a critical role in safeguarding human rights as stipulated in the Constitution,” he said.

According to Chapter 12, section 233 of the Constitution, independent commissions have a number of objectives some of which include supporting and entrenching human rights and democracy.

“In general, both sectors have got a role to play in ensuring that the guarantees of Zimbabwe’s constitution become a reality and that all citizens of Zimbabwe may cherish freedom, equality, peace, justice, tolerance, prosperity and patriotism born out of the heroic sacrifices of the fore fathers and fore mothers of Zimbabwe,” Mugwadi said.

“Civic society and independent commissions are using the interface to come with strategies to address the human rights issues especially now that we are fast approaching elections. This platform works as a strong referral system that seeks to ensure that human rights abuses are dealt with.”

Mugwadi said the work done by civil society is transitioning to the mandate of the Chapter 12 commissions.

“For over three decades, civil society has worked on issues of human rights, peace building and media freedom.

The past four years have redefined this terrain creating the need for increased collaboration, learning and exchange between civil society and independent commissions.”

The Chapter 12 commissions include the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC), Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) and the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

Mugwadi, however, said the commissions were quite often unable to carry out their constitutional mandates due to financial and human resource constraints.

