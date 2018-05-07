Kojo revels in Zim experience

AMERICAN singer and television presenter Jerry “Kojo” Robinson has hailed organisers of the just-ended Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) for providing a platform to promote local content and artistes during the festival’s Film and Music Conversation held yesterday.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The Kentucky-born musician highlighted the struggles he faced as an upcoming artiste, and urged local musicians to take advantage of the fiesta to boost their careers.

“This festival is very important for artistes because it provides a platform to meet various artistes from different countries, an opportunity which is rare in the industry,” Kojo said.

“As an artiste, I had challenges in getting exposure in the (United) States because I had no connections whatsoever and there is a lot of good talent there such that at one point, I had to become an agent, manager as well as an artiste, booking my own shows and arranging for everything else.”

Kojo recalled a time when he was forced to do free shows as a way of singing his way into people’s minds and hearts because “no one is going to come and search for talent at your doorstep”.

He said his passion to promote local content led him to create his own television show, Music 4 U, in the US, as a platform for “unrecognised

talent”.

The musician’s visit, courtesy of Liz Dziva and Chido Murinda, gave him an opportunity to explore local content ahead of his scheduled interviews with Tammy Moyo, Ammara Brown and Tocky Vibes to be screened on his show.

Like this: Like Loading...